A restaurateur who has been creating buzz in Central Jersey for almost a decade is launching another new concept at a spot in Middlesex County.

Matthew Borowski first opened 618 in Freehold Township, nine years ago.

618 Restaurant built a social-media-driven following

The restaurant at 618 Park Avenue has become known for its innovative cocktails and menu, with many a round of drinks marking patrons’ Instagram and social media stories.

Mezcal in Old Bridge became an instant hotspot

In 2025, Borowski and his team opened Mezcal, a “modern Mexican steakhouse” not too far from Monmouth County at 292 Route 516 in Old Bridge.

It was immediately a hot spot, with reservations highly coveted among locals wanting in on the food, drinks and ambiance.

Jersey Freeze partnership signals broader growth

Borowski has also become a partner and franchising operator for Jersey Freeze.

The landmark brand’s third location opened in Colts Neck in August, with an eye on even more growth ahead.

Borowski has shared his professional experiences in a book, “The Death of Hospitality,” which has inspired the name, Death of Hospitality Restaurant Group, as its properties are growing.

Ahead of 2026, he announced a third restaurant was on the way, this one planned as a modern, upscale Italian spot.

Elizabeth’s Italian to emerge in Old Bridge

Elizabeth's Italian has begun taking shape at 2658 Route 516 in Old Bridge.

It will transform the former Grillestone location, which closed suddenly in 2025.

Leading up to the anticipated opening, a “first taste” of Elizabeth’s Italian was being offered by reservation at 618 Restaurant.

A curated five-course tasting menu with wine pairings was being offered, with limited seating, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

