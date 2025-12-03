🚨 A Freehold teen faces two separate sets of charges in Howell and Jackson

HOWELL — A man charged in the attempted murder of a woman has not been connected to another violent incident in which he choked a woman who was pushing a toddler in a stroller.

Jaden Thompson, 18, of Freehold Township, approached a woman from behind as she was pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller on Pinewood Road on Nov. 17, police said. The woman was put in a choke hold, thrown to the ground and then screamed as her assailant ran off.

Thompson is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the case. He was already being held in the Ocean County Jail after his arrest in the stabbing in Jackson on Thanksgiving night.

Jaden Thompson, Welcome to Jackson sign

Stabbing in Jackson leaves mom severely injured

Jackson police were called to an apartment at the Paragon Apartments on Larsen Road just before midnight on Nov. 27 and found a woman lying on the floor with severe stabbing injuries. A family member tending to her injuries told police that Jaden Thompson was responsible.

Thompson's relationship with the victim was not disclosed. Additional details about he stabbing were not disclosed as New Jersey 101.5 has learned it is considered a domestic violence incident.

After driving away from the Jackson incident in a 2012 Nissan Altima, it was detected by a license plate reader on Route 1 in Edison, according to Edison police Chief Thomas Bryan. Thomson crashed his car near the Ferrari of Central Jersey dealership and ran away. An Ediston police officer tracked him down and arrested him.

