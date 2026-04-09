🚨Four masked thieves smashed into a Perth Amboy jewelry store

🚨They filled garbage bags with jewelry and escaped in under two minutes

🚨Mother and daughter owners fought back grabbing onto the getaway car

PERTH AMBOY — Video captured the dramatic broad-daylight moments when the mother and daughter owners of a jewelry store fought robbers who smashed into their shop and made away with garbage bags full of loot.

Perth Amboy police said SD Jewelry on Madison Avenue was robbed Wednesday afternoon without any weapons being shown. But video obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News and Perth Amboy Local Scoop shows more of what happened, including the fearless owners trying to stop the thieves as they made their escape.

Loud screaming is heard as the video shows four people in black hoodies jumping out of the broken front window with the bags and running to an awaiting sedan.

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Robbed in two minutes

One of the owners reaches through an open car window and grabs the hoodie of a suspect as the car backs up and sideswipes a parked SUV. The woman ultimately falls onto the street.

Police say they pursued the car as it left the city.

The owners said the burglary took less than two minutes. They shared video showing the theives using an ax to break the display case glass.

"I paid $17,500 last year for security at the store. I installed bulletproof glass, glass that was supposed to last between 15 and 20 blows before breaking. That's what the company explained to me when they installed it," one of the owners said online.

"My God, how powerless I feel."

The burglars cleaned out the display case and the necklaces on a shelf.

Perth Amboy police asked anyone with information about the burglary to call 732-324-3856

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