☑️NJ State Police trooper and GOP Senate candidate suspended without pay

☑️Internal investigation underway, but State Police not disclosing details

☑️Suspension adds new drama to race for seat held by Cory Booker

A New Jersey State Police trooper running in the Republican U.S. Senate primary for the seat currently held by Cory Booker has been suspended.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that Richard Tabor was suspended without pay on Wednesday by the State Police. Tabor did not have a comment about his suspension when reached on Wednesday afternoon and said he would post a response on his social media.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan told NJ Globe that Tabor is the subject of an internal investigation but did not disclose details. Tabor told the Globe in March he was paid administrative leave but could not discuss details.

Lawsuit over fatal Garden State Parkway crash resurfaces

Tabor was part of a lawsuit against State Police over its response to a crash on the Garden State Parkway in 2022 that claimed the life of David Kilasi.

The lawsuit claims that a trooper found the wrecked Honda Pilot and assumed, after running the plates and seeing that it was registered to a Black driver, that he had fled the scene. The trooper had the vehicle towed without checking the area around the crash.

In reality, Kilasi was 50 feet away with a severed spinal cord. That's where he was ultimately found dead three days later.

New Jersey Globe reported that the lawsuit was settled in fall 2025 but details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Tabor's campaign is gaining traction among Republicans

Tabor, who has served in the U.S. Army and National Guard, has won the endorsement of Republican committees in Atlantic, Hudson, Hunterdon and Union counties.

Other Republicans in the primary are Dr. Robert Lebovics. of Edison, Justin Murphy of Tabernacle, and former News 12 reporter Alex Zdan. Tabor is from Elizabeth. Booker is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

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