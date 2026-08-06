✅A 71-year-old woman escaped after driving her new Tesla into a Piscataway pond

✅ First responders found her sitting on the roof after she got out through the sunroof

✅Police said the Tesla may have been traveling at a high rate of speed

PISCATAWAY — A 71-year-old woman escaped through the sunroof of her brand-new Tesla after driving it into a Middlesex County pond Tuesday night.

Piscataway Director of Public Safety Keith L. Stith said the woman drove the Tesla into a parking lot near Columbus Park around 8 p.m. off Lakeview Avenue. The vehicle went through a wooden guardrail near the Washington Avenue Bridge and wound up in New Market Pond.

When the woman called 911, she told the dispatcher she was not a strong swimmer but managed to climb out through the sunroof. First responders found her sitting on the roof of the Tesla, uninjured, and took her to a hospital as a precaution.

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Video showed the Tesla floating in the middle of the pond before it was towed back to shore.

Officers at the crash scene told TAPinto Piscataway the Tesla may have been traveling at a high rate of speed. Stith did not disclose the driver's identity or the model of the Tesla.

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