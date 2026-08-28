Did your New Jersey town get drenched? Rain totals top 5 inches
🌧️More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of Gloucester County
🌧️Flooding forced vehicle rescues and turned streets into rivers
🌧️Rowan University reported flooded buildings as students moved in this week.
Thunderstorms dumped five inches of rain in some parts of New Jersey, turning streets into rivers.
Gloucester County got hit hardest by Thursday's thunderstorms, with more than five inches of rain falling in parts of South Jersey including Washington Township (Gloucester), Pitman and South Harrison. Nearly 4 inches fell in Sayreville, where police reported flooding "all over town."
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Rowan University buildings take on water
Flash flooding was a problem in Elizabeth, with video showing a street turning into a river and police helping to get vehicles out of high water. There were reports of flooding and car rescues Thursday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights and Teterboro.
Rowan University in Glassboro, where students are moving in this week, reported several buildings took on water. Several cars parked in a garage at Rowan University were damaged by flood water, according to 6 ABC Action News.
Power outages were minimal for PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and JCP&L customers. NJ Transit did not have any lingering issues resulting from the storms.
Rainfall reports to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly and New York City:
Bergen County
Lyndhurst 2.39 in
Oakland 1.97 in
Teterboro Airport 1.66 in
Hasbrouck Heights 1.50 in
North Arlington 1.42 in
Leonia 1.34 in
Bogota 1.14 in
Oakland 1.04 in
Burlington County
Shamong 1.30 in
Camden County
Pine Valley 3.66 in
Atco 2.45 in
Blue Anchor 1.57 in
Pine Hill 1.25 in
Camden 1.03 in
Essex County
Maplewood 2.43 in
Newark 1.91 in
Millburn 1.64 in
Kearny 1.43 in
West Orange 1.31 in
Millburn 0.89 in
Gloucester County
Washington Twp 5.65 in
Pitman 5.50 in
Pitman 5.50 in
South Harrison Twp 5.24 in
Washington Township 4.54 in
Logan Township 4.48 in
Mullica Hill 4.37 in
Logan Twp 4.17 in
Turnersville 3.95 in
Hudson County
North Arlington 3.34 in
Kearny 2.81 in
Harrison 2.51 in
Secaucus 1.68 in
Hoboken 0.79 in
Hunterdon County
Glen Gardener 1.74 in
Lebanon 1.32 in
High Bridge 1.16 in
Union Twp 1.09 in
Mercer County
Pennington 2.20 in
Princeton 1.94 in
Princeton 1.84 in
Lawrenceville 1.44 in
Ewing 1.39 in
Woodsville 1.25 in
Trenton 1.15 in
Mercerville 1.08 in
Ewing 1.04 in
Middlesex County
Sayreville 3.73 in
Monroe Twp 2.96 in
Old Bridge 2.89 in
Spotswood 2.63 in
Kendall Park 2.15 in
Deans 2.10 in
Monmouth County
N.Middletown 2.30 in
Monmouth Beach 1.27 in
Morris County
Denville 1.24 in
Morris Plains 1.07 in
Pleasant Plains 1.04 in
Randolph 1.02 in
Passaic County
Charlottesburg Reservoir 1.64 in
Ringwood 1.42 in
Ringwood 1.32 in
Oak Ridge Reservoir 1.20 in
Passaic 1.06 in
Salem County
Pennsville 1.78 in
Woodstown 1.15 in
Somerset County
Bernardsville 1.48 in
Far Hills 1.43 in
Skillman 1.22 in
Blawenburg 1.20 in
Somerset 1.13 in
Pottersville 1.00 in
Sussex County
Sparta 1.30 in
Byram Township 1.19 in
Andover-Aeroflex Airport 1.16 in
Union County
Newark Airport 2.33 in
Union 1.93 in
Cranford 1.49 in
Bayside 1.47 in
Linden Airport 1.33 in
Mountainside 0.73 in
Warren County
Phillipsburg 2.13 in
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