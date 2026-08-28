🌧️More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of Gloucester County

🌧️Flooding forced vehicle rescues and turned streets into rivers

🌧️Rowan University reported flooded buildings as students moved in this week.

Thunderstorms dumped five inches of rain in some parts of New Jersey, turning streets into rivers.

Gloucester County got hit hardest by Thursday's thunderstorms, with more than five inches of rain falling in parts of South Jersey including Washington Township (Gloucester), Pitman and South Harrison. Nearly 4 inches fell in Sayreville, where police reported flooding "all over town."

Aerial view of flooding in Washington Township (Gloucester) Thurs., August 27, 2026 (Washington Township police) Aerial view of flooding in Washington Township (Gloucester) Thurs., August 27, 2026

Rowan University buildings take on water

Flash flooding was a problem in Elizabeth, with video showing a street turning into a river and police helping to get vehicles out of high water. There were reports of flooding and car rescues Thursday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights and Teterboro.

Rowan University in Glassboro, where students are moving in this week, reported several buildings took on water. Several cars parked in a garage at Rowan University were damaged by flood water, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Power outages were minimal for PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and JCP&L customers. NJ Transit did not have any lingering issues resulting from the storms.

Rain water comes off a gutter in Pittman Thursday, Aug. 27. 2026 (Diana Rhodes Hutchinson) Rain water comes off a gutter in Pittman Thursday, Aug. 27. 2026

Rainfall reports to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly and New York City:

Bergen County

Lyndhurst 2.39 in

Oakland 1.97 in

Teterboro Airport 1.66 in

Hasbrouck Heights 1.50 in

North Arlington 1.42 in

Leonia 1.34 in

Bogota 1.14 in

Oakland 1.04 in

Burlington County

Shamong 1.30 in

Camden County

Pine Valley 3.66 in

Atco 2.45 in

Blue Anchor 1.57 in

Pine Hill 1.25 in

Camden 1.03 in

Essex County

Maplewood 2.43 in

Newark 1.91 in

Millburn 1.64 in

Kearny 1.43 in

West Orange 1.31 in

Millburn 0.89 in

Gloucester County

Washington Twp 5.65 in

Pitman 5.50 in

Pitman 5.50 in

South Harrison Twp 5.24 in

Washington Township 4.54 in

Logan Township 4.48 in

Mullica Hill 4.37 in

Logan Twp 4.17 in

Turnersville 3.95 in

Hudson County

North Arlington 3.34 in

Kearny 2.81 in

Harrison 2.51 in

Secaucus 1.68 in

Hoboken 0.79 in

Hunterdon County

Glen Gardener 1.74 in

Lebanon 1.32 in

High Bridge 1.16 in

Union Twp 1.09 in

Mercer County

Pennington 2.20 in

Princeton 1.94 in

Princeton 1.84 in

Lawrenceville 1.44 in

Ewing 1.39 in

Woodsville 1.25 in

Trenton 1.15 in

Mercerville 1.08 in

Ewing 1.04 in

Middlesex County

Sayreville 3.73 in

Monroe Twp 2.96 in

Old Bridge 2.89 in

Spotswood 2.63 in

Kendall Park 2.15 in

Deans 2.10 in

Monmouth County

N.Middletown 2.30 in

Monmouth Beach 1.27 in

Morris County

Denville 1.24 in

Morris Plains 1.07 in

Pleasant Plains 1.04 in

Randolph 1.02 in

Passaic County

Charlottesburg Reservoir 1.64 in

Ringwood 1.42 in

Ringwood 1.32 in

Oak Ridge Reservoir 1.20 in

Passaic 1.06 in

Salem County

Pennsville 1.78 in

Woodstown 1.15 in

Somerset County



Bernardsville 1.48 in

Far Hills 1.43 in

Skillman 1.22 in

Blawenburg 1.20 in

Somerset 1.13 in

Pottersville 1.00 in

Sussex County

Sparta 1.30 in

Byram Township 1.19 in

Andover-Aeroflex Airport 1.16 in

Union County

Newark Airport 2.33 in

Union 1.93 in

Cranford 1.49 in

Bayside 1.47 in

Linden Airport 1.33 in

Mountainside 0.73 in

Warren County

Phillipsburg 2.13 in

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom