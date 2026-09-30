👮‍♂️ A Paulsboro man pleaded guilty to killing a woman and shooting a juvenile in January.

📞 Prosecutors say he called 911 after the shooting and reported that he had shot two people.

⚖️ Ramon Acevedo faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in November.

PAULSBORO — A Gloucester County man has admitted to killing a woman by shooting her in the head and shooting a child earlier this year.

On Monday, Ramon Acevedo agreed to the plea deal in Superior Court in Gloucester County. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The 41-year-old Paulsboro man faces 30 years to life in state prison, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Acevedo's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

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Ramon Acevedo was held in Salem County Jail while murder charges against him were pending. (Salem County Jail) Ramon Acevedo was held in Salem County Jail while murder charges against him were pending. (Salem County Jail)

Paulsboro man called 911 after shooting

Prosecutors said that Acevedo called 911 on Jan. 3, 2026, to report that he had shot two people at a home on Elizabeth Ave. in Paulsboro. The borough of 6,000 people sits on the Delaware River directly across from the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police found Hazel Santiago dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. Acevedo said he shot her during a dispute, according to prosecutors. The second victim, a juvenile, ran away after taking a bullet in the home's hallway.

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