🚨Four people were injured in the Gloucester County collision Tuesday morning

🚨Two students from a special education school were taken to hospitals

🚨Police say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed

EAST GREENWICH — A small school bus carrying students from a special education school rolled over several times after colliding with a pickup truck Tuesday morning, sending two students and an adult passenger to hospitals.

The bus collided with a pickup truck around 7:07 a.m. at the intersection of Kings Highway and East Wolfert Station Road, according to East Greenwich police Chief Matthew Brenner. The impact caused the bus to roll over several times.

Two students at the Kingsway Learning Center in Voorhees, a fifth grader and a 10th grader, and an adult passenger were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the vehicles declined medical attention.

Video shows damage to school bus and pickup truck

Video of the crash scene shows "Holcomb" written on the side of the small bus. The black pickup truck was severely damaged.

Brenner said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

The Kingsway Learning Center is a special education school and adult services organization.

Brenner asked witnesses to the crash to call 856-423-4322.

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