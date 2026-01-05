🚨 A woman was killed and a minor wounded in a shooting inside a Paulsboro home.

📞 Ramon Luis Acevedo admitted to the shooting, police say.

⚖️ He faces murder and weapons charges as prosecutors withhold victim details.

PAULSBORO — A 40-year-old Gloucester County man has been accused of killing a woman and wounding a minor in an incident on Saturday.

Ramon Luis Acevedo, of Paulsboro, called 911 and told police he was the person behind a double shooting at a residence along Elizabeth Avenue.

Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head

Responding police found the woman dead in a bedroom, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The second victim, a minor, was being treated for injury after having also been shot.

Paulsboro man charged with murder of woman Paulsboro man charged with murder of woman at Elizabeth Avenue home (Google Maps) loading...

Suspect admits intentional shooting, claims child was accidental victim

Acevedo was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He told police that he intentionally shot the adult victim.

Acevedo said he accidentally shot the younger victim after being startled while still holding a handgun.

The identities of the woman and the juvenile, both shot, were not released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Domestic violence and firearms: a broader, deadly pattern

While police did not disclose the nature of the relationships between Acevedo and the victims, there have been concerning trends linking gun violence and domestic abuse.

Access to a firearm makes it five times more likely that a woman will be killed by an abusive male partner, according to a report in 2024 released by the National Domestic Violence Hotline in partnership with the Battered Woman's Justice Project.

Nearly 70 women each month are shot and killed by an intimate partner, 4.5 million women report having been threatened with a gun by an intimate partner.

In 2023, the National Domestic Violence Hotline received more than 25,000 calls, chats and texts from people needing support that referenced firearms, a nearly 30% spike from a year earlier.

