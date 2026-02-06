🚗 A man was run over during a violent carjacking outside a Sonic in Elizabeth

🚨 Police say the suspect shoved the victim from his car and fled

⚖️ So far no arrests have been made

ELIZABETH — A carjacking outside a Union County fast-food restaurant sent one man to the hospital.

Violent carjacking outside Sonic restaurant

On Thursday, Feb. 5, just after 6 p.m., the man parked his car and went inside the Sonic restaurant on Spring Street in Elizabeth to pick up food.

ALSO READ: Camden firefighter dies after being trapped under ice

When he walked out, he saw a strange man trying to steal his car, according to a statement from the City of Elizabeth.

“The victim opened the driver’s door, at whi point the suspect pushed the victim out of the vehicle and ran him over while fleeing,” city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.

Victim run over, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

Recent NJ carjackings raise alarm, ICE case cited

Google Maps/Howell Police Dept. Google Maps/Howell Police Dept. loading...

The Elizabeth incident follows other violent carjackings reported across New Jersey.

Two Mexican nationals were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Newark field office after being charged in the attack on a taxi driver near a park in Howell last month.

The investigation revealed that two men grabbed a taxi ride in Neptune, and when they were dropped off in a parking lot across from Oak Glen Park, one of them slashed the taxi driver’s face with a knife and stole the vehicle.

The stolen taxi was found abandoned in the township.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom