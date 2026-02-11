🔒 Three Trenton men charged in Montgomery home invasion

🚔 Suspects tracked through 911 call, traffic stop and warrant arrest

⚖️ Two held in Somerset County Jail; third arrested in Burlington County

MONTGOMERY — Three Trenton men were arrested and charged for their roles in a home invasion in Somerset County last year, Prosecutor John P. McDonald announced.

Montgomery Township home invasion sparks 911 call on Remy Court

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, just before 11 p.m., Montgomery Township police received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home on Remy Court.

ALSO READ: Possible measles exposure at a NJ hospital

The caller said they heard suspicious noises and saw broken glass from a window in the basement.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Devoris Daniels, 20, of Trenton, in the driveway. Daniels refused to obey the officer’s orders to stop and then ran into the backyard and re-entered the home through the broken basement window, police said.

Police found him hiding in a closet.

Three Trenton men were arrested and charged with a home invasion in Montgomery Township in December (Google Street View/Somerset County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) Three Trenton men were arrested and charged with a home invasion in Montgomery Township in December (Google Street View/Somerset County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

Somerset County Burglary Task Force tracks suspects to Trenton

The next day, McDonald said that detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Burglary Task Force and the Montgomery Township Police Department spotted the 2022 Nissan Altima that had been involved in the burglary.

After they saw a man identified as Mekai Wright, 24, get in the vehicle, detectives pulled him over. Wright got out of the car and started to run but was quickly caught, police said.

A warrant was issued for the third suspect, Lloyd Beard-Julius, also of Trenton. He was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Mount Laurel police on unrelated charges.

Charges against the suspects

McDonald said each defendant was charged with second-degree burglary of an occupied structure.

Daniels was also charged with fourth-degree resisting arrest/eluding. Wright was also charged with mischief and obstruction, both disorderly persons offenses, and Beard-Julius was also charged with criminal mischief, also a disorderly person’s offense.

Both Wright and Daniels are in the Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing. Beard-Julius is in the Burlington County Jail, awaiting court proceedings in Somerset County.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom