🚨 A Jersey City police sergeant has been indicted on extra charges, accusing him of teen sex assault

⚖️ A Bergen County grand jury charged former Dumont Mayor Andrew LaBruno with aggravated sexual assault and official misconduct

🏛️ The former state Assembly candidate remains jailed

A Jersey City police sergeant who once served as mayor of a Bergen County borough is now facing additional charges after accusations that he raped a juvenile he met on a social media app.

Andrew LaBruno, of Dumont, was arrested in November. The 44-year-old Democrat ran for state Assembly in District 39 but lost that same month.

On Thursday, a Bergen County Grand Jury indicted LaBruno on two counts of second-degree official misconduct, as well as first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He has been suspended without pay since his arrest.

Prosecutors: Contact began on Grindr

On Nov. 17, 2025, Englewood Police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for a reported sex assault of a local juvenile.

LaBruno chatted with the juvenile on Grindr and made arrangements to meet, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He has been accused of then showing up at the victim’s home and sexually assaulting the juvenile, who was alone at the time.

LaBruno was on duty and in his police uniform during the incident, prosecutors said during a previous court hearing, as reported by Independent Online News.

The same report said that LaBruno had the teen use amyl nitrate "poppers," an inhalant used for sexual activity, which made the victim dizzy.

At some point, the victim's father had returned home and called 911, the report said. LaBruno dropped his cell phone as he was leaving and then returned to get it, where he tried to talk his way out of an arrest by Englewood police, prosecutors said in court.

Official misconduct allegations tied to police status

Investigators found that LaBruno identified himself as a police officer during the incident, which police said was aimed at hindering his own apprehension.

LaBruno has remained at Bergen County Jail, pending trial.

