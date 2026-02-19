We complain about property taxes every single year. We gripe about the tolls, the gas prices, the utility bills. We shake our heads at the bills that pile up faster than a snowstorm in February. And yet we still spend. That’s the contradiction of living in New Jersey. We love our neighborhoods, our beaches, our diners, and our local culture. Somewhere in that love-hate mix, our wallets keep opening. Here are 10 everyday things that cost more in New Jersey than most of the country and why we keep paying anyway.

10 Things That Cost More in New Jersey Than the National Average

1. Property Taxes: The Annual Wallet Shock

In towns like Montclair and Princeton, the average property tax bill tops $22,000 a year! The schools, roads, and services are supposed to justify it, but residents still feel extorted. And yet, despite the sticker shock, we pay.

2. Auto Insurance: Premium Pain in Bergen and Essex

If you live in Bergen or Essex County, premiums are astronomical. Some drivers report paying $2,000–$3,000 a year for coverage. Accidents, traffic density, and a notoriously litigious environment make it unavoidable. You grumble, you call your agent, and you write the check.

3. Homeowners Insurance: Beachside Rates That Sting

Especially along the Shore, in Long Branch, Sea Bright, or Ocean City, insurers hike rates after every nor’easter. Even when winter seems mild, spring rains can push premiums higher. But when the beach calls, you pay anyway.

4. Childcare: The Cost of Working Parents

Childcare costs in New Jersey are no joke. Parents in Middlesex County pay $1,500–$2,000 a month for infant care. New Jersey ranks in the top five states nationally for childcare costs. You might wince at the bill, but daycare gets paid because someone has to watch the kids while we work.

5. Rent: Sky-High Urban Living

Apartments near Hoboken, Jersey City, and Red Bank routinely run $2,500–$3,000 a month for a one-bedroom. Cheaper options exist in South Jersey, but demand keeps rent above the national average everywhere.

6. Gasoline: Pump Prices That Refuse to Drop

Even when national prices dip, New Jersey pumps tend to run higher. Drivers in Cape May County recently saw regular gas around $3.01 per gallon compared to $2.94 nationally. We complain at the pump but the car doesn’t run on good intentions.

7. Utilities: Comfort Comes at a Premium

Heating, electricity, water, all trend higher here. Jersey City residents often report monthly electric bills above $200 in winter months. Summers aren’t cheap either; humid heat means running the AC constantly. Comfort costs money and in New Jersey, comfort is expensive.

8. Commuting Costs: Tolls, Transit, and Parking Fees

Between tolls, transit passes, and parking, commuting can feel like a luxury tax. Many drivers on the Garden State Parkway or New Jersey Turnpike routinely pay $15–$20 per day in tolls alone. Work calls, so we pay.

9. Groceries: Shopping for Survival

From milk to meat, grocery bills are noticeably higher here. Shoppers in Morris County report spending at $250 to $400 per week for a family of four, significantly above the national average. And still, we fill the carts.

10. Beach Tags: Paying for Jersey Shore Days

The quintessential Jersey line item. Want to hit Point Pleasant Beach, Belmar, or Cape May? Plan on $5–$10 per person per day. In most states, beaches are free. Here, we budget for sand and somehow every summer, we pay anyway.

All of This Adds Up: Why We Stay Despite the Costs

Individually, these costs are manageable. Collectively, they make New Jersey feel like a state designed to test your tolerance for bills. And yet, despite the taxes, tolls, insurance, and mandatory spending, most of us aren’t going anywhere. There’s something about this state, the neighborhoods, the Shore, the diners, the chaos, that keeps us spending, keeps us complaining, and keeps us staying. Maybe it’s the culture, maybe it’s the history, maybe it’s just that no matter how high the bills climb, we still call this place home.

