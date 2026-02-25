🚨Fatal Route 1 crash follows brief police pursuit in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — The passenger killed in a crash on Route 1 after a brief police pursuit was a high school junior in Edison.

Woodbridge police briefly pursued a speeding Nissan Maxima on Route 1 South near Gill Lane, on late Thursday night, Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said. About a minute into the chase, the Nissan crashed into another vehicle at full speed. The police vehicle was not involved in the crash.

A passenger in the Nissan and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene, while the seriously injured occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Davenport did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash, how many people were in the vehicle that was struck, or if any charges have been filed against the driver of the Nissan. Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office must conduct an investigation of a person's death that occurs during an encounter with an on-duty police officer.

Victim identified as Edison High School junior

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the passenger was Karla M. Gamero, 17, a junior at Edison High School. A GoFundMe campaign described her as "a bright light — full of kindness, laughter, and dreams for the future." Donations to the campaign will help with "unexpected expenses" associated with Ganero's death.

A celebration of life is scheduled at the Walter Johnson Funeral Home in Clark from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Helen's Church in Westfield.

Second crash victim remains hospitalized

New Jersey 101.5 has also learned that Mark Alexich, of Hamilton, was in the car that was struck. He remained hospitalized as of Tuesday. According to a MealTrain set up to help his family, Alexich suffered multiple injuries that will require surgery.

"Mark is getting better every day! He still has a long road ahead, but I know he will be awake soon," his mother, Tracy Alexich, said on the Mealtrain page.

