⚠️ A former Perth Amboy student settled a lawsuit against the school district for $65,000.

➡️ The suit said she was verbally harassed by classmates during final years at the school.

🔴 The case also included claims a falling fire extinguisher injured the girl's foot in 2023.

PERTH AMBOY — A teenager who claimed she suffered verbal bullying as the only white girl in a public school, as well as negligence for a fallen fire extinguisher, has settled her lawsuit for $65,000.

In a lawsuit filed in September 2023, the girl and her parents said that she attended the Dual Language School in the Perth Amboy district for multiple grades ending with eighth.

Student said classmates targeted her because of her race

During her last two years there, the girl said she was harassed by other students, frequently called a “Nazi,” as well as “Gringa” and “White Girl.” The lawsuit also said that she is at least partly of German descent on her mother’s side.

According to the lawsuit, other students made fun of her hair and hairstyles, as well.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY courtroom (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Lawsuit also cited injury from falling fire extinguisher

In addition to the bullying claims, the girl said in April 2023, a fire extinguisher not properly secured to a hallway wall fell on her foot, limiting her ability to play soccer and wrestling that school year.

The Dual Language School is a fourth through sixth grade school with about 425 students located in Perth Amboy, NJ. Our school vision is that each student will read on or above grade level to be college and career ready.

The claims were resolved through a $65,000 settlement approved by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Dennis V. Nieves on May 20, as first reported by open-government advocate John Paff, and confirmed through court records.

Roughly $18,000 was set aside as attorney’s fees, while the remaining $47,000 was ordered deposited into the Middlesex County Surrogate’s Intermingled Trust Fund, to be available to the student when she turns 18.

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