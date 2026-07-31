🌳 Shrub sting: A Dunellen police officer disguised as a bush helped catch 74 distracted drivers in just six hours.

📱 The unusual tactic targeted drivers violating the handheld cell phone law in a busy pedestrian area.

🚔 More enforcement ahead: Jersey Shore drivers should expect DWI checkpoints in Belmar and West Long Branch this weekend.

DUNELLEN — Is that a shrub on the side of the road holding a pair of binoculars?

Well, sort of. It's actually a police officer disguised as a shrub.

Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook) Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook)

Dunellen police use 'shrub' disguise to catch distracted drivers

The Dunellen Police Department got super creative while conducting a distracted-driving enforcement detail on Wednesday along North Washington Avenue.

Instead of sitting in a patrol car ready to pull over non-law-abiding drivers, the department had one of its own dress up as a shrub and blend in with the greenery on the side of the road, ready to flag down unsuspecting drivers.

Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook) Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook)

“Did you spot our ‘shrub’ today? If you had your head buried in your phone, probably not,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police said they specifically chose this highly-trafficked, pedestrian-heavy downtown area to enforce New Jersey’s handheld cell phone law and protect the community.

Both the location and the gimmick worked.

Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook) Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook)

74 distracted driving tickets issued in six-hour enforcement

Thanks to the unidentified “shrub,” Dunellen police issued 74 citations to drivers distracted by their devices in a six-hour window.

“Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen,” police wrote.

Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook) Dunellen police officer disguises himself as a shrub to help catch distracted motorists (Dunellen PD via Facebook)

New Jersey DWI checkpoints planned at the Jersey Shore

While this happened midweek, police at the Jersey Shore are giving drivers a heads up if they’re heading down that way this weekend.

The Belmar Police Department, in partnership with the Monmouth County DWI Task Force, will be holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, July 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Vehicles traveling on southbound Route 35 will be pulled into Maclearie Park for screening.

A second DWI checkpoint will be held in West Long Branch tomorrow night, Aug. 1, also from 8 p.m. to midnight. All westbound cars on Route 36 will be directed into the parking lot of the Monmouth Park Corporate Center for screening.

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