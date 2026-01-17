If you’re into the outdoors here in New Jersey, you might want to mark your calendar for this spring: Central Jersey is finally getting its first Bass Pro Shops — a major destination for everything from fishing rods to hiking boots and more. The new store is going up off the Garden State Parkway in Sayreville’s Riverton development and is set to open this spring, giving outdoor lovers a closer place to gear up without a long drive.

Bass Pro Shops coming to Sayreville brings a long-awaited Central Jersey outdoor hub

For a long time, the only Bass Pro Shops in the state has been in Atlantic City, and before this, most of us willing to make a serious outdoor gear run would head to Cabela’s in Hamburg, PA. That trip always felt like an event — not just a quick stop for a new jacket or pair of hiking boots, but a whole experience with all the sights, sounds, and gear that make getting outdoors fun.

More than a store: why Bass Pro Shops feels like an outdoor destination

And that’s exactly the vibe Bass Pro delivers: these stores are more than retail outlets, they’re immersive outdoor destinations. Walk in and you’ll find huge selections of gear for fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, backpacking, boating, and more — from rods, reels, lures, and tackle to boots, weatherproof jackets, and footwear for every season. Many Bass Pro Shops also offer boats, marine accessories, outdoor cooking equipment, packs and backpacks, and even home or cabin décor inspired by nature.

But it’s not just products. Bass Pro stores are known for bringing the outdoors indoors with displays like massive aquariums, wildlife mounts, and themed murals that celebrate local outdoor life. The idea is to make it feel like you’re already in nature the moment you step through the door. Some locations even offer fishing demonstrations, seasonal family events like “Gone Fishing,” and workshops that teach outdoor skills and conservation.

A personal connection to hiking, fishing, and family time outdoors

That’s why I’m so pleased to see this store coming closer to Central New Jersey. I love the outdoors — hiking in particular — and our family spends a ton of time in nature. Even though I wouldn’t call myself an active hunter these days, I’ve done my fair share over the years. Lately, fishing with my son and daughter has become something I’m really excited about trying together this spring. There’s nothing quite like sharing a hobby with your kids and being out in nature as a family.

Why a Bass Pro Shops in Central Jersey just makes sense

We already have our cabin up in Sullivan County, PA, and one of our favorite spots to hit is Worlds End State Park, where hiking trails and scenic views never get old. And while we’ve always made the trek out to Hamburg for that classic Cabela’s outdoors trip, having Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville means that when we need gear — whether it’s hiking boots, a cold-weather camo suit, or some fishing tackle — we have a great new option!

So as spring rolls in, I’m not just looking forward to casting a line with the kids — I’m looking forward to walking through those doors and seeing what new gear and inspiration await right here in Central Jersey.