WOODBRIDGE — A brief high-speed police pursuit on Route 1 led to a fatal crash late Thursday night.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Woodbridge police began to pursue a Nissan Maxima just before midnight, heading south near Gill Lane. As the pursuit was starting, the Nissan crashed into another vehicle. A passenger and a dog inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been announced.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Davenport. The police vehicle was not involved in the crash.

Video of the crash shows severe damage to the vehicle. Route 1 was closed in both directions until at least 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The identities of those involved in the crash and the reason for the pursuit were not disclosed.

The crash is the 6th fatal crash in Middlesex County in 2026 and the second in two days in Woodbridge, according to State Police records.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office must conduct an investigation of a person's death that occurs during an encounter with an on-duty police officer.

