Brief high-speed chase in Woodbridge turns fatal within seconds

Brief high-speed chase in Woodbridge turns fatal within seconds

Fatal crash on Route 1 south at Gill Lane in Woodbridge Fri., Feb. 20, 2026 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube)

🚨 A late-night high-speed police chase on Route 1 in Woodbridge leaves 1 dead

🚨 A dog was also killed while occupants of the other car were seriously injured.

🚨 The crash shut down Route 1 in both directions for hours

WOODBRIDGE — A brief high-speed police pursuit on Route 1 led to a fatal crash late Thursday night.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Woodbridge police began to pursue a Nissan Maxima just before midnight, heading south near Gill Lane. As the pursuit was starting, the Nissan crashed into another vehicle. A passenger and a dog inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been announced.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Davenport. The police vehicle was not involved in the crash.

Video of the crash shows severe damage to the vehicle. Route 1 was closed in both directions until at least 10 a.m. Friday morning.

ALSO READ: How one NJ city eliminated deadly crashes and why others haven't

 

Victims hospitalized, Route 1 shut down for hours

The identities of those involved in the crash and the reason for the pursuit were not disclosed.

The crash is the 6th fatal crash in Middlesex County in 2026 and the second in two days in Woodbridge, according to State Police records.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office must conduct an investigation of a person's death that occurs during an encounter with an on-duty police officer.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

11 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate

With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Middlesex County, Woodbridge
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM