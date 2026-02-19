🔥 New Jersey braces for intensifying ICE battle as policies spread statewide

⚖️ State, county, and local leaders in New Jersey are rapidly expanding policies limiting cooperation with ICE, creating a patchwork of restrictions.

🏛️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s executive order banning ICE from state-controlled property has sparked similar moves at lower levels of government.

New Jersey is quickly emerging as a focal point in the national debate over immigration enforcement, as state, county, and municipal governments ramp up efforts to limit the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

With the Trump administration scaling back ICE operations in parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota, attention has increasingly turned to states like New Jersey, where both enforcement activity and political resistance are on the rise.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill recently signed an executive order prohibiting ICE agents from accessing state-owned or controlled property without a judicial warrant, and more county and municipal governments in New Jersey are following her lead.

Supporters say the move protects civil liberties and builds trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. Critics argue it could hinder federal immigration enforcement and create legal conflicts.

State policies targeting ICE spark legal and political debate

Gov. Sherrill's executive actions build on earlier directives limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities through the controversial Immigrant Trust Directive. Democratic lawmakers in Trenton are moving to codify and expand those policies through legislation.

Several bills under consideration would further restrict information-sharing with ICE, limit detention agreements, and formalize protections for undocumented residents. Proponents argue that local police should not be used as extensions of federal immigration enforcement.

Republican lawmakers have sharply criticized the measures, warning they could undermine public safety, jeopardize the safety of law enforcement, and expose the state to legal challenges. The issue has become a defining political flashpoint, with both sides framing the stakes in starkly different terms.

Counties across NJ ban ICE from government property

The state-level action has triggered a ripple effect across New Jersey’s counties.

In Middlesex County, officials are proposing a policy banning ICE agents from county-owned buildings unless they present a warrant signed by a judge. County leaders say the policy is designed to ensure that residents can access services without fear of immigration enforcement.

Similar measures have been adopted or proposed in other counties, reflecting a broader trend of local governments asserting control over how federal agents are permitted to operate within their jurisdictions.

Advocates say these policies are necessary to protect vulnerable populations, particularly as reports of ICE activity in New Jersey have increased in recent months. Critics contend that the patchwork approach creates confusion and could interfere with legitimate federal operations.

Local towns push back, while Morris County becomes flashpoint

At the municipal level, the debate has grown even more intense.

Several cities and towns have passed resolutions limiting cooperation with ICE or declaring themselves “safe zones” for immigrants.

The mayor of New Brunswick was the latest to announce a ban on ICE agents from using any city owned property as staging areas or for detention of suspects.

At the same time, a rumored ICE detention facility in Morris County has ignited fierce opposition from both residents and elected officials from both parties—highlighting the unusual bipartisan concern surrounding the project.

The issue has united Republicans and Democrats, but for vastly different reasons. Democrats oppose virtually all ICE activity. Republicans support those activities, but argue the lack of infrastructure (water, sewer and power) make placing a detention facility in an old warehouse unfeasible. Ice has refused to confirm any final plans for the rumored facility.

Rising ICE enforcement fuels urgency on all sides

Even as state and local restrictions expand, reports of ICE enforcement actions in New Jersey continue to climb, adding urgency to the debate.

Immigrant advocacy groups say the increase underscores the need for stronger protections, pointing to arrests near homes, workplaces, and courthouses.

The Department of Homeland Security continues to insist that ICE operations are focused on individuals with serious criminal histories, and have documented multiple arrests of undocumented individuals taken into custody in New Jersey who had a history of violent criminal allegations.

