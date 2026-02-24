🔴 The Trump DOJ has sued Gov. Mikie Sherrill over her anti-ICE policies.

🔴 The lawsuit argues New Jersey is obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

🔴 Sherrill and state officials vow to fight back, escalating a high-stakes legal clash.

President Donald Trump's Justice Department is going after New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill after her administration implemented anti-ICE policies, including creating a video portal to hold federal agents accountable.

On Monday, the DOJ filed a lawsuit directly against Sherrill in Newark federal court. The lawsuit challenges Sherrill's video portal that allows residents to upload footage of their interactions with ICE. The governor touts it as a way to hold federal immigration officers accountable.

Gov. Sherrill is directly accused of vilifying and obstructing federal immigration agents through an executive order. It's the first time the new governor's policies will be tested by the Trump administration.

"Governor Mikie Sherill aims to intentionally obstruct federal law enforcement and celebrates thwarting the constitutional obligation of the President of the United States to take care that federal immigration law be faithfully executed," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also seeks to overturn Sherrill's policies that ban federal immigration agents from operating on state property unless they have a judicial warrant. Citing the supremacy clause in the Constitution, Trump's DOJ argues that the federal government is generally immune from state laws that directly regulate it.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill responds to a question about a lawsuit to takedown the state's ICE video portal on Feb. 24, 2026 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill responds to a question about a lawsuit to takedown the state's ICE video portal on Feb. 24, 2026 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Gov. Sherrill responds to Trump administration lawsuit, vows court fight

Sherrill was asked about the lawsuit at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday morning.

"What the federal government needs to be focused on right now, instead of attacking states like New Jersey working to keep people safe, is actually training their ICE agents with some modicum of training, like any law enforcement officer in the state of New Jersey would have, so that they can operate better and more safely," Sherrill said.

The state will push back against the Trump administration in court, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement.

"Instead of working with us to promote public safety and protect our state's residents, the Trump administration is wasting its resources on a pointless legal challenge to Governor Sherrill's executive order. Under Governor Sherrill's leadership, New Jersey will continue to ensure the safety of our state's immigrant communities," Davenport said.

