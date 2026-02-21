🔴ICE confirms detention center in Morris County after days of confusion and denials

🔴Democrats and Republican oppose facility but for different reasons

🔴Roxbury vows court fight while ICE touts jobs, tax revenue and economic impact

ROXBURY — It’s official: ICE is coming to Morris County.

After days of conflicting statements and political finger-pointing, federal immigration officials confirmed Friday that they have purchased a warehouse in Roxbury and plan to convert it into a detention facility as part of a nationwide expansion.

“ICE purchased a facility in Roxbury, New Jersey,” the agency said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5, adding the site will meet federal detention standards and is part of a broader push to expand capacity.

The move drops a federal immigration facility squarely into the middle of one of New Jersey’s most politically combustible fights, which is seeing pro-ICE Republicans coming out against an immigration enforcement facility because it's in their backyards.(It's an irony not lost on some immigration hardliners, who are taking these GOP officials to task on this.)

The announcement did not include a location or price tag. ICE officials were seen by Roxbury Township Manager J.J. Murphy in January touring a 470,044-square-foot warehouse on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section. It is owned by Dalfen Industries.

Location of new ICE detention center on Route 46 in Roxbury Location of new ICE detention center on Route 46 in Roxbury (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

A red town pushes back

Roxbury’s all-Republican mayor and council — whose attorney is state Senate Republican Leader Tony Bucco — are vowing a court battle, arguing the facility would strain local water, sewer and public safety systems. A resolution opposing any detention center has already passed.

“This township will not passively accept this outcome,” local officials said in a statement to to TAP into Roxbury, promising to act “swiftly and aggressively.”

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Morris, has drawn a line as well. While she is backing immigration enforcement, she is arguing that this site is the wrong fit for the Highlands region’s infrastructure limits.

Protesters against a possible ICE detention facility in Roxbury on Jan. 6, 2026 Protesters against a possible ICE detention facility in Roxbury on Jan. 6, 2026 (NJ Spotlight News via YouTube) loading...

Democrats escalate the rhetoric

Democratic members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation are also mobilizing — but for different reasons.

U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, blasted the purchase and renewed calls to block the project. He criticized U.S Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J. 7th District, for turning his back on his constituents and to Republican office holders opposed to the plan.

"Tom has been silent when Americans were shot in broad daylight. Tom has been silent when ICE moved to purchase a warehouse to detain our neighbors. Tom will never find his voice to stand up to Trump and stand up for our communities," Menendez said.

Kean in a statement late Saturday morning said he worked closely with officials in Roxbury and spoke directly with "the highest levels" of the Department of Homeland Security on their behalf.

"I understand the frustration and emotion this situation has created. The residents of Roxbury can be assured that I will not stop fighting for a workable solution," Kean said. "The overwhelming majority of residents, along with the state and the country, support getting criminal illegal migrants off our streets and stopping the flow of Fentanyl. We need to, and will, keep a level head as we continue to work constructively to deliver results."

ICE promises jobs, economic boost

ICE says the facility would bring roughly 1,300 jobs and pump more than $161 million into the regional economy, along with an estimated $39 million in tax revenue.

The agency also says sites undergo community impact studies to prevent strain on infrastructure.

"Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe," ICE said Friday. "It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

11 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt