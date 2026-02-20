‘Send them home’ rally coming as NJ Democrats push new ICE limits
A rally at the Statehouse is set to crank up the heat in New Jersey’s immigration fight just as lawmakers prepare to vote on a slate of bills aimed at limiting cooperation with ICE.
Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, is calling supporters to Trenton on Monday morning for what he’s branding a “Send Them Home” rally, urging Democratic leadership to pull three immigration-related bills from consideration.
The measures would:
🚨 Tighten restrictions on information-sharing with federal authorities
🚨 Limit how state and local law enforcement can assist with deportations
🚨 Impose new identification rules on officers during immigration enforcement actions.
👇 Scroll down: See 11 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate
Kanitra argues the proposals protect people in the country illegally and tie the hands of law enforcement. Supporters of the bills say they are constitutional safeguards designed to prevent civil-rights violations and restore trust between immigrant communities and police.
The rally comes as ICE expands detention capacity nationwide and outlines plans for additional processing sites, including one proposal in Morris County that has already sparked backlash.
Here’s a breakdown of the New Jersey actions and proposals taken by New Jersey lawmakers and local governments.
11 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5