🚨 Sherrill opposes ICE detention center in Morris County

🚨 Governor sides with local GOP over $129M DHS purchase

🚨 1,500-bed facility sparks infrastructure fears, legal tension

ROXBURY — Gov. Mikie Sherrill is siding with Republicans in Morris County in their opposition to an ICE detention center.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed its purchase of a 470,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury from Dallas-based Dalfen Industries for an ICE detention center to house 1,500 detainees.

📌 What we know

NJ.com reported that the federal government paid paid $129.3 million on Feb. 19 to purchase the warehouse from DG Roxbury Property Owner.

County land records show that the property was purchased in 2023 by Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial and previously had a $48.6 million mortgage by owner Adler-Roxbury. Tax records show the property was assessed at $64 million with an annual tax bill of $2.19 million. Public-owned properties, however, are exempt from property taxes.

⚖️ Sherrill sends warning to DHS

Sherrill sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem opposing the project, citing what she called a “lack of communications and transparency,” concerns over infrastructure capacity, the size of the facility and ICE’s treatment of detainees.

“New Jersey will assess all options to protect the community's infrastructure, public safety, health and long-term economic stability,” Sherrill said in a written statement. “If DHS fails to do so New Jersey will not hesitate to protect the interests of Roxbury residents and our communities using every tool at our disposal.”

🔥 Unusual alliance: Democrat governor, GOP county

The proposal has faced fierce pushback from Morris County Republican officials since it was first reported in December. While Republicans broadly support expanded immigration enforcement, local leaders argue the Route 46 site is not equipped to support a detention center of this scale.

Sherrill’s opposition creates a rare moment of alignment between the Democratic governor and county Republicans. In response, the district's Republican congressman has proposed a bill that would require the federal government to compensate local governments for the expenses incurred by federal detention facilities.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill's letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Fri. 2/27/26

Trump administration lawsuit escalates New Jersey–ICE conflict

The detention center fight unfolds as tensions grow between New Jersey and the Trump administration over immigration enforcement.

The governor has spent much of her first month in office attacking ICE and its activities in New Jersey. She is facing a lawsuit from the Trump Administration over an executive order that created a website for people to upload pictures and videos of ICE agents, as well as an order prohibiting state property from being used for ICE operations.

"Governor Mikie Sherill aims to intentionally obstruct federal law enforcement and celebrates thwarting the constitutional obligation of the President of the United States to take care that federal immigration law be faithfully executed," the lawsuit said.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the letter on Friday morning.

