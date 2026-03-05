✅ Video shows an Old Bridge official threatening to call ICE

✅ Patricia Testaverde claims a tree crew was blocking her driveway

✅ An online petition demands Testaverde’s removal from Zoning Board

OLD BRIDGE — A member of the Zoning Board was caught on body cam footage threatening to call ICE on a tree crew she said was blocking her driveway in September.

The video posted to Reddit and Instagram shows Patricia Testaverde speaking with two police officers on Nov. 5 as she suggested that she call ICE on a tree crew that she assumed were in the country illegally because they spoke "broken English."

Crew spoke 'broken English'

Testaverde told NJ.com that a tree crew working at her neighbor's home was blocking her driveway as she awaited the arrival of a crew she hired to renovate her bathroom. The crew spoke "broken English" and wouldn't move the truck, she said.

Testaverde told NJ.com that she did not intend to follow through on the threat and was just upset.

An online petition posted by Kyler Dineen, the 20-year-old founder and executive director for the group Land for the Homeless, calls for the Republican's removal from the Zoning Board, which handles land use and development issues. The petition also says she stole flags during an LGBT parade in 2024.

