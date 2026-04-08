🚨 NJ man charged federally in child exploitation case

📱 Allegedly posed as teen to lure victims on Snapchat

⚖️ Faces decades in prison if convicted on federal counts

A 38-year-old Old Bridge man already charged with making and sharing child sex abuse videos is now also facing federal charges.

Daniel Berwick was detained after appearing in Trenton federal court on Tuesday. He was charged federally with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Alleged catfishing scheme targeted young teens online

Berwick, who turns 39 in June, is accused of posing as a 17-year-old high school student and “catfishing” young teen victims over a several-year span, by passing off photos and video recordings of an adult content creator as his own, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

At the time of his initial arrest in January, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and Old Bridge Police said that Berwick had persuaded two minor victims on Snapchat to send him photos and video recordings of sexual acts.

The first victim told federal investigators that her contact with Berwich started when she was 14 sometime in 2023.

In 2025, she ultimately reported Berwick on the social media platform, after he had threatened to send a compromising video of her to her family and high school officials.

Both victims were in other states — one in California, the other in Texas, federal investigators said.

Read More: Bergen County investigators arrest convicted young sex offender

More child porn charges for Old Bridge man Daniel Berwick, in a photo in the 2026 federal complaint filed against him, is facing federal child porn charges (USDOJ ) loading...

Investigators uncover massive cache of illegal material

After searching Berwick’s electronic devices, law enforcement uncovered at least 1,000 images of child pornography.

The disturbing videos and photos included prepubescent minors being sexually abused, sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, and images of sadistic or masochistic conduct.

Prior state charges and potential decades-long sentence

Berwick previously was charged with seven counts in Middlesex County Superior Court:

▪️production of child sexual abuse material (first-degree)

▪️manufacturing of child sexual abuse material (second-degree)

▪️aggravated sexual extortion (second-degree)

▪️possession of child sexual abuse material (second-degree)

▪️endangering the welfare of a child (third-degree)

▪️using deceptive audio/video files to further a crime (third-degree)

▪️distributing obscene material to a child (third-degree)

If convicted in federal court of production of child pornography, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for each count — with a maximum term of 30 years, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The possession of child pornography charge carries a maximum term of 20 years.

That is increased from a maximum of 10 because at least one image in this case includes a prepubescent minor, and another fine of up to $250,000.

Frazer credited the Federal Bureau of Investigation and, specifically, Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy in Newark, with the investigation.

He also thanked Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera and Old Bridge Police for their help.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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