A 28-year-old convicted sex offender has been accused of collecting an even larger stash of disturbing child sexual abuse material.

Quinn T. Dickson was arrested on Tuesday, after the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit carried out a search warrant at his Mahwah home.

Investigators say more than 5,000 explicit images and videos were found

Investigators said that Dickson used the internet to view, download, and possess over 5,000 images or videos that showed nude or sexually explicit children, some of them very young.

Officers seized a smart phone, two computers and an Xbox gaming console from the residence.

Dickson was taken into custody in Paramus and charged with second-degree possession of child pornography, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Quinn Dickson is on the NJ sex offender registry after a 2022 conviction (nj.gov) Quinn Dickson is on the NJ sex offender registry after a 2022 conviction (nj.gov) loading...

Already a tier-2 offender, Dickson faces new child-porn charges

He was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance.

Dickson has already been registered as a tier 2 sex offender in New Jersey.

He was convicted in March 2022, for knowingly distributing materials of child sexual exploitation or abuse.

Prior conviction involved explicit social media chats with minors

After his previous arrest in November 2021, prosecutors said that Dickson had used social media to have sexually explicit chats with children, some younger than 13, Patch reported.

In 2021, he was accused of keeping nearly 800 child porn images and videos, some of which he also shared online.