There was a story of an arrest made at a Bridgeton Wawa last week that caught my eye.

Two customers, a man from Vineland and a woman from Bridgeton, got into an argument that turned physical, police say.

While it’s not clear as of this writing what started the argument, it resulted in the man pouring sugar on the other customer and a Wawa employee before striking them both with the container holding the sugar.

JHVEPhoto | Getty Images JHVEPhoto | Getty Images loading...

The man was charged with third-degree counts of aggravated assault on a store employee and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, along with a disorderly persons charge of simple assault, NJ.com reports.

This story unlocked a memory of one of my weirdest childhood fears.

You’d think a grade-schooler would be afraid of fire, considering how early on kids are taught about “stop, drop, and roll.” Maybe quicksand because of adventure films. Heck, even something reasonable like kidnappers.

But me?

krblokhinh | Getty Images krblokhinh | Getty Images loading...

I was terrified of food fights as a kid

An argument escalating into food being thrown at someone reminded me of how much the concept of a food fight absolutely haunted me through my formative years.

It must have been how frequently they were featured in TV shows or movies (I’m looking at you, ‘Animal House’) combined with my long-standing discomfort with rogue food particles (I know, it’s weird. I wish I had an explanation but I don’t), but food fights have always made me uncomfortable.

These films or shows always had kids hiding under school cafeteria tables with spaghetti and red sauce dripping down their faces, trying to protect themselves with plastic lunch trays and it terrified me.

hapabapa | Getty Images hapabapa | Getty Images loading...

Food fights are horrifying

I never wanted (nor want) to be in one. Heaven forbid there’s soup involved, I’d never recover.

Now if you think I’m being crazy about this and that food fights are not that big of a deal, consider the Wawa incident.

Sure, it was sugar, not soup, spaghetti, or sauce, yet assault charges were filed.

At least the law recognizes that I’m not totally insane for fearing this.

So while you should never have a confrontation with a fellow customer while you’re just trying to order your hoagie, you definitely shouldn’t get food involved in the debacle.

Didn’t think I had to write that one down for you.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.