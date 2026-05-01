🚨 NJ man accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old victim

💔 Victim had immigrated from the Dominican Republic to support her young child

🚨 Defendant admitted to waving loaded gun around and pulling the trigger, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — A 26-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old young mother, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic just a year ago to support her child.

Franklin J. Felipe De La Paz is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and fourth-degree possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine in the death of his friend, Jaylou Marlenne Pineda Lopez.

On April 22 around 9:30 p.m., Atlantic City Police were called to a shooting at 2202 Hamilton Avenue, in the defendant’s apartment.

Pineda Lopez was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Atlantic City resident charged in deadly shooting of 22-year-old victim (Google Maps) Atlantic City resident charged in deadly shooting of 22-year-old victim (Google Maps) loading...

Suspect claimed gun went off, before admitting actions

De La Paz told police that after eating dinner together, he had picked up his handgun while talking when the gun “discharged,” striking Pineda Lopez, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

He ultimately admitted to waving the loaded gun in the direction of the victim when he pulled the trigger, killing her, the affidavit says.

Police found a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition in a bedroom drawer.

Read More: NJ police ID Lacey Township woman killed by cop after 911 call

Jaylou Marlenne Pineda Lopez was shot and killed in Atlantic City where a young man is facing criminal charges (GoFundMe via Alexander Pineda) Jaylou Marlenne Pineda Lopez was shot and killed in Atlantic City where a young man is facing criminal charges (GoFundMe via Alexander Pineda) loading...

Arrest made as family mourns devastating loss

A week later, De La Paz was arrested in Pleasantville.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the young family of Pineda Lopez, who came to New Jersey hoping to forge a better future.

“That dream kept her motivated as she worked diligently in retail and hospitality to provide for her beloved daughter back home in the Dominican Republic,” according to campaign organizer Alexander Pineda, who is also the victim’s brother.

"Jaylou was a sweet girl who loved her family and adored her daughter," according to an online obituary, which said the victim also was a skilled nail technician whose creativity and passion "shined in her work."

“Heartbroken that a 22-year-old young lady with her whole life ahead is dead and her little girl will now grow up without her mom. It’s impossible to make sense of something so heartless. Life is fragile and the world is so cold. Tell your people you love them every day,” Pineda said in a public Facebook post, as he shared both his sister’s obituary and the GoFundMe campaign.

Pineda Lopez is survived by her three-year-old daughter and partner, her parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts and "many dear cousins and other loved ones who will always miss her."

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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