🚨Newark man charged with murder after Chick-fil-A shooting that also injured 6

🚨Video shows masked gunman fleeing scene

🚨Motive still unclear in shooting

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — An arrest has been made in the April 11 shooting at a Chick-fil-A that left one person dead and six injured.

Jaheed Fields, 20, of Newark, was charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder and two weapons-related offenses in the shooting at the restaurant on Route 22, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Fields was arrested in Newark on Friday and is being held at the Essex County Jail.

Malek Shepherd, 23, of New York City, died after gunfire opened inside the restaurant just before 9 p.m. Shepherd was there as a customer.

Daniel said the shooting appeared to be targeted but did not disclose a motive.

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Officials praise police response,

Dash cam video from a civilian vehicle entering the parking lot moments after the shooting was making the rounds on social media Monday.

Fox 5 New York publicly shared a video, which was originally posted by a user to Storyful.

A clip showed what appears to be a masked gunman, possibly with a firearm in his hand, emerge from Chick-fil-A and run across the lot in front of the car with the camera.

Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier praised the work of law enforcement in making an arrest. She told TAP into Union that the shooting was not a reflection on the suburban township.

"Their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to public safety were instrumental in bringing this situation to a resolution," the mayor said.

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