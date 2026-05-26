⚠️ Police charged an Ocean County spa owner with promoting prostitution across four NJ locations.

➡️ Investigators said undercover operations led to the seizure of more than $100,000 in cash.

🔴 Authorities said none of the spas in Sayreville, Jackson, Brick or Millstone were licensed.

JACKSON — An Ocean County woman is charged with running a prostitution ring through her spas that offered discretion and services from "Latinas."

Kelly Jahnke-Gonzalez, 44, of Jackson is the owner of four Joha's Spas with locations throughout New Jersey, police said. Her social media pages say they offer exclusive four-hand massages from "talented Latina therapists." Police say none of the locations in Sayreville, Jackson, Brick, or Millstone had licenses to operate.

Investigators conducted months of surveillance and undercover operations after their probe began in October, according to police. Sayreville police Chief Daniel Plumacker said it ended with authorities seizing over $100,000 in hidden cash and freezing her assets.

Ocean County spa owner faces prostitution and money laundering charges

"Those who seek to profit from prostitution and related criminal activity should understand that we will continue to aggressively investigate these offenses," said Plumacker.

Jahnke-Gonzalez was arrested on May 12 and released pending a court appearance in Superior Court in Middlesex County on June 11.

She faces four counts of promoting prostitution, and one count each of money laundering, misconduct by a corporate official, and maintaining a nuisance.

Joha's Spa locations in Brick and Millstone:

Joha's Spa in Brick along Route 88. (Google Maps) Joha's Spa in Brick along Route 88. (Google Maps) loading...

Joha's Spa at 504 Monmouth Rd in Millstone. (Google Maps) Joha's Spa at 504 Monmouth Rd in Millstone. (Google Maps) loading...

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