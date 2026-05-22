🔒 Camden County man accused of forcing women into sex acts

⚠️ Prosecutors say victims were beaten, threatened, monitored

🚨 The man faces multiple charges and possible decades in prison

A Camden County man has been charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and committing acts of violence against two women whom he allegedly forced to engage in sex acts, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and the Division of Criminal Justice announced.

Camden County human trafficking allegations detailed by prosecutors

According to documents filed in the case, Keith B. Woodson, 40, allegedly forced at least two women to perform sex acts with various men in exchange for money and drugs.

Regarding the first victim, only identified as N.G., Woodson is accused of posting ads featuring her photo on illicit sexual websites to attract clients. He also solicited men from a bar and a convenience store, which he frequented, authorities said.

Woodson also rented hotel rooms, bought supplies, arranged sexual meetings between the woman and clients, and then took the money she made. He expected the woman to see four to five clients daily.

NJ prosecutors allege violence, threats and intimidation

If N.G. refused to perform these sex acts, Woodson would assault her, deny her food, and threaten violence against her family if she ever tried to leave, authorities alleged.

The second victim, identified as G.D., met Woodson when she was getting off a bus in Camden, and Woodson told her he could show her how to make $1,000 a day, the attorney general’s office said.

Woodson arranged for G.D. to perform sex acts for pay, took the money she made, and supplied her with Ecstasy, Percocet, and Adderall.

If she did not comply, Woodson allegedly choked her until she nearly passed out, threatened to kill her and her family. Woodson is also accused of sending G.D. pictures of herself walking down a street or in a store to prove that he was watching her and knew where she was at all times.

New Jersey human trafficking charges carry lengthy prison terms

“Human trafficking offenses are particularly egregious because they exploit vulnerable victims for financial gain. We will continue to identify those responsible, support survivors, and prosecute offenders,” said Attorney General Davenport.

Woodson is charged with multiple counts of first-degree human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and aggravated assault, each carrying a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

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