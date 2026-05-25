NJ man accused of stabbing his 60-year-old aunt to death

NJ man accused of stabbing his 60-year-old aunt to death

Jason Mutschler, of Hainesport, is charged with murder in a Lumberton stabbing (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps)

⚠️ A Burlington County man is accused of murdering his aunt in her home
➡️ 60-year-old Vanessa Sturtevant was found dead in her apartment
🔴 Jason Mutschler faces multiple charges and a pending court hearing

LUMBERTON — A 40-year-old Burlington County man is accused of stabbing his own aunt to death inside the victim’s home.

Charges filed against Hainesport man

Jason Mutschler, of Hainesport, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Friday afternoon, another relative found 60-year-old Vanessa Sturtevant dead inside her unit at the Sterling Glen Apartments on Eayrestown Road, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

Sturtevant had suffered stab wounds to her head and neck, and blunt force trauma to her face and head, according to an autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Read More: Jackson, NJ 18-year-old accused of killing his grandmother

Hainesport is just north of Lumberton, NJ (Google Maps)
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Homicide investigation leads to arrest

The death was ruled a homicide, and investigators found Mutschler was the prime suspect.

He was taken into custody by State Police and was charged on Saturday, after being questioned at the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

A detention hearing will be scheduled “soon” in Superior Court in Mount Holly, Bradshaw said.

Mutschler has a criminal record, including his indictment last month on third-degree burglary for an incident a year ago.

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These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy

In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Filed Under: Burlington County, Crime, Hainesport, Lumberton
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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