⚠️ A Burlington County man is accused of murdering his aunt in her home

➡️ 60-year-old Vanessa Sturtevant was found dead in her apartment

🔴 Jason Mutschler faces multiple charges and a pending court hearing

LUMBERTON — A 40-year-old Burlington County man is accused of stabbing his own aunt to death inside the victim’s home.

Charges filed against Hainesport man

Jason Mutschler, of Hainesport, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Friday afternoon, another relative found 60-year-old Vanessa Sturtevant dead inside her unit at the Sterling Glen Apartments on Eayrestown Road, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

Sturtevant had suffered stab wounds to her head and neck, and blunt force trauma to her face and head, according to an autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lumberton murder charge Hainesport man accused of killing aunt Hainesport is just north of Lumberton, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Homicide investigation leads to arrest

The death was ruled a homicide, and investigators found Mutschler was the prime suspect.

He was taken into custody by State Police and was charged on Saturday, after being questioned at the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

A detention hearing will be scheduled “soon” in Superior Court in Mount Holly, Bradshaw said.

Mutschler has a criminal record, including his indictment last month on third-degree burglary for an incident a year ago.

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