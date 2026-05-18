🚔 An 18-year-old Jackson man is accused of stabbing and killing his 69-year-old grandmother

🚔 Police found the defendant at the front door with his hands raised after a 911 call from the residence

🏠 Investigators described a gruesome scene, with two knives still lodged in the victim’s body

JACKSON — An 18-year-old township man is accused of brutally attacking and killing his own grandmother in Ocean County.

Louis Brown was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, for the stabbing death of 69-year-old Darlene Brown.

Both the defendant and victim lived in Jackson.

Read More: NJ police ID Lacey Township woman killed by cop after 911 call

The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Jackson police respond to deadly stabbing inside home

On Monday around 7 a.m., Jackson Township Police responded to a 911 call from a home on Justin Way.

Officers found Louis Brown standing at the front door of the residence.

The young man came out to police, holding his hands in the air and was immediately taken into custody, as first responders rushed inside.

A gruesome scene was found upstairs — Darlene Brown was in a bedroom, with stab wounds to her face and neck, police said.

Two knives were still lodged in the victim, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Investigators found that Louis Brown was the person who called 911, and was likewise responsible for his grandmother’s death.

He was being held at Ocean County Jail on Monday night, pending a detention hearing.

Other shocking NJ cases involving grandchildren accused of killing grandparents

There have been several disturbing cases in New Jersey over the past few years, of grandchildren accused of killing their grandparents.

Back in January, 29-year-old Jordan Barnes was shot and killed by responding police in Piscataway, who found that Barnes was responsible for a triple homicide — killing his own mother and two grandparents.

In July 2024, a Perth Amboy man was accused of killing his 80-year-old grandmother in her own home, violating a restraining order in the process.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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