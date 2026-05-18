🚨A New Jersey man accused of setting fireworks inside a Maryland Walmart

🚨The exploding indoor show was used as a distraction during a theft, cops say

🚨Nearly $10,000 in jewelry was stolen while panicked customers fled the store

A New Jersey man was charged after setting off fireworks inside a Walmart in Maryland as a distraction during a jewelry robbery.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, of Berlin Borough in New Jersey, filled a shopping cart with boxes of fireworks on April 29 around 7 p.m. and wheeled it to the boys' clothing section. He poured camping fuel on the boxes and set it on fire, Rhodes said. Camping fuel is commonly sold in small containers of propane and other combustible fuels.

As the fire grew, the fireworks started to go off, sending shoppers and employees running for the exits. Rhodes used the commotion to break into the jewelry display and steal nearly $10,000 worth of jewelry, according to the fire marshal. Rhodes then drove off on a motorcycle.

Anthony J. Rhodes Anthony J. Rhodes (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal) loading...

Nearly $10 million in losses

Walmart officials initially estimated the fire damage at $5,000. But after including inventory lost due to smoke and soot, plus subsequent remediation efforts, it was a nearly $10 million loss.

The fire marshal credits a Jefferson University baseball t-shirt worn by Rhodes police to help identify him. However, he has no connection to the team or the school, the fire marshal said.

Rhodes was charged with numerous arson and explosive-related charges, including first-degree arson and manufacturing an explosive device, according to the fire marshal. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to Maryland.

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