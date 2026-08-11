🚨NJ man is accused of piloting an overcrowded boat that capsized Saturday night

🚨Two passengers, including a 5-month-old girl, died after the boat overturned

🚨Prosecutors say the operator lacked required certifications and safety awareness

The New Jersey man accused of piloting a boat that capsized near the Statue of Liberty Saturday night, killing a mother and her 5-month-old daughter, violated several basic safety rules, federal prosecutors say.

Manuel Hernandez, of Manville, took a church group out on an overcrowded motorboat without the appropriate license to transport passengers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Hernandez also did not have a life jacket for an infant on board, federal prosecutors said.

"Manuel Hernandez showed a complete disregard for the safety of his passengers when he piloted an over-capacity boat without a license that capsized in the New York Harbor,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said. “This tragedy could have been prevented, and now a family is left to grieve the unimaginable loss of a mother and her five-month-old daughter because of his negligence."

Hernandez's home address was initially reported as Manhattan but he lives in Manville, officials now say.

Manuel Hernandez, center, leaves U.S. district court in Manhattan with his lawyer, Amy Gallicchio, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister) Manuel Hernandez, center, leaves U.S. district court in Manhattan with his lawyer, Amy Gallicchio, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

Mother and baby killed in New York Harbor boat crash

A 27-year-old woman identified as Sara Sanchez and her 5-month-old daughter, Antonella Garcia, of Queens, died after the boat capsized.

According to the complaint, the Yamaha AR210 had a capacity of 10 people but was carrying 14 when it overturned. Hernandez also did not have the required USCG certifications for operation and inspection and was unaware of basic safety rules, according to the complaint.

The tour was organized through Zeus Luxury Rental Inc., which had a boat catch fire last year during a birthday charter cruise on Long Island Sound.

ALSO READ: NJ man with suspended license charged after deadly crash

Map shows where a motorboat capsized in New York Harbor in relation to Liberty Island (circled) Sat., Aug. 8, 2026 (Southern District of New York) Map shows where a motorboat capsized in New York Harbor in relation to Liberty Island (circled) Sat., Aug. 8, 2026

Prosecutors say boat was overloaded before it capsized

The boat was three hours and 20 minutes into the cruise and heading toward the Statue of Liberty when Hernandez made a U-turn into a swell that may have been caused by a passing vessel. He then hit the gas to pass through it, according to the complaint.

Instead, the bow was swamped by water and the boat capsized.

Hernandez waived his Miranda rights and told investigators he had piloted his own personal boat on two recent tours for his employer on boat tours similar to Saturday night's. He earned $1,000 for each trip.

The tour operator's boat was about four feet shorter than his own and [the original draft ends here; additional reported information is needed to complete this sentence.]

Hernandez is charged with two counts of misconduct and neglect of a ship officer resulting in death, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Boat after it capsized in NY Harbor Sat., Aug 8, 2026 (Southern District of New York) Boat after it capsized in NY Harbor Sat., Aug 8, 2026

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