🚨Two people were seriously injured in a home invasion early Sunday in EHT

🚨Police say both victims were stabbed in the face and body

🚨A Pleasantville man faces two attempted murder charges in the attack.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man burst into a home and stabbed two people's faces early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at a home on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township around 3:40 a.m. and found two people who had been stabbed in the face and body, according to police Sgt. Mark Mensch. They were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Pleasantville man faces attempted murder charges

Carlos Garcia-Moreno, 36, of Pleasantville, turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, home invasion burglary and endangering the welfare of a child, weapons and terroristic threats.

Police did not disclose details about what led to the stabbing, the relationship between the victims and suspect or the identities of anyone involved in the incident.

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