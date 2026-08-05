❗ A South Jersey man admitted sexually abusing his 3-year-old relative and creating child sexual abuse material.

📱 Investigators found photos and videos of the abuse on his phone after another person alerted authorities.

⚖️ Under a plea deal, he must serve more than 33 years before becoming eligible for parole.

A Haddon Heights man faces more than three decades in prison after sickening images and videos of a 3-year-old girl were found on his phone.

Jason Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree child endangerment for manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and third-degree failure to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced the plea on Wednesday.

The victim was a 3-year-old girl who was related to Anderson, prosecutors said. He was arrested on Feb. 10, 2025, the same day that another person found child sexual abuse material on his phone. The photos and videos showed Anderson abusing the young girl. As the investigation deepened, detectives found that Anderson had shared the CSAM online using the screen name "Horny Ped."

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Jason R. Anderson's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2026 in Superior Court in Camden County. (Camden County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Jason R. Anderson's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2026 in Superior Court in Camden County. (Camden County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

More than 33 years before parole eligibility

Under the plea agreement, Anderson must serve 25 years in state prison without parole. After that term is done, he must serve another 10 years with parole eligibility. In total, Anderson will only be eligible for parole after serving 33.5 years behind bars. After release, he will be subject to parole supervision for life.

Prosecutor MacAulay said the crimes defy comprehension.

“Although no sentence can undo the devastating harm caused to this child, this plea agreement holds the defendant accountable while protecting the victim and her family from the ordeal of a public trial. Our hope is that they can now begin to heal and look ahead to a brighter future," MacAulay said.

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