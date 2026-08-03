⚠️ Prosecutors say a Passaic County man caused a fatal West Milford crash while driving with a suspended license.

➡️ Anthony Navarro, 30, of Rockland County, died after the May 31 two-vehicle crash.

🔴 The investigation remains active, as police ask anyone with information to come forward.

A 28-year-old Passaic County man is accused of driving without a valid license and causing a crash that killed a 30-year-old New York man.

Donovan Kelly, from Hewitt, is now charged with third-degree causing death by driving with a suspended license, in the wreck that happened two months ago.

Donovan Kelly, of Hewiit, is accused of driving with a suspended license during a May 2026 West Milford crash that killed a Rockland County driver (PCPO) NJ driver charged in deadly West Milford crash

West Milford fatal crash left Rockland County man dead

On May 31 around 5:55 p.m., a Nissan Pathfinder and Dodge Charger were involved in a crash in the area of Warwick Turnpike and Lake Shore Drive in the Hewitt area of West Milford.

The Dodge driver, a young man from Rockland County, was flown to a hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day.

The victim was identified by loved ones to News 12 and in his obituary as Anthony Navarro.

Detectives said that Kelly was driving the Nissan with a suspended license, and he was arrested and processed on the initial charge on Friday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said, adding that more information will be released when it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with potential details about the crash to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, tips@passaiccountynj.org, or submit

an anonymous tip via the website.

Read More: Toms River crash: Assault by auto charge for suspended driver

A West Milford crash in May 2026 killed Anthony Navarro of Rockland County, NY (Dignitymemorial.com) NJ driver charged in deadly West Milford crash

Anthony Navarro remembered for his compassion and energy

Navarro was mourned as “a young man of boundless energy, intelligence, compassion and a heart of gold,” in his online obituary, which also said, “He was so filled with love and charismatic energy and lit up any room that he walked into.”

He was a graduate of Marist College who went on to work for Quest Diagnostics as a Senior Analyst.

Navarro was also an avid sports fan, cheering on the New York Giants and the Napoli soccer team. He is survived by his mother, sisters, niece, other relatives and his girlfriend.

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