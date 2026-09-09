🚨 A Brick man allegedly took off from police at 73 mph near Brick Memorial High School after being stopped for a traffic violation.

🚸 Police say he crossed into oncoming traffic and nearly struck two school crossing guards.

⚠️ The incident comes months after a 15-year-old Brick student was killed while riding his bicycle to school.

BRICK — An Ocean County man has been charged with fleeing police at a high rate of speed on a road near a high school, where a student was struck and killed riding a bicycle in May.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, around 7 a.m., a Brick Township police officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Lanes Mill Road near Brick Memorial High School, when he saw a car stopped on the shoulder to unsafely drop off students.

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When the officer walked over to the car, he saw that the driver, Corey Goodwin, 38, of Brick, was not wearing a seatbelt. The cop directed Goodwin to pull into a nearby parking lot.

Instead of complying with the officer’s request, Goodwin hit the gas and took off northbound on Lanes Mill Road at a high rate of speed. Police clocked him going 73 mph.

Brick police say driver nearly hit crossing guards

He crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway, passed other vehicles on the left, and nearly struck two uniformed school crossing guards, who had stopped traffic in both directions, police wrote on Facebook.

After almost striking the crossing guards, the officer started to chase Goodwin. Finally, the man stopped his car at a home on Lanes Mill Road, got out, and ran on foot.

Officers chased him through neighboring backyards near Sawmill Road and Creek Road. Goodwin crossed near a creek, and continues toward Greenwood Loop Road, where police caught him.

Ocean County man faces multiple charges

Goodwin was taken to Brick Township Police Headquarters and charged with eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer, hindering apprehension, and obstructing the administration of law.

He was also issued several motor vehicle summonses, including reckless driving, passing in a no-passing zone, failure to obey police directing traffic, failure to comply with a police officer’s direction, and failure to stop for a crossing guard’s whistle.

A records check also revealed that Goodwin had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He is now lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

Jackson Mueller, left, and flowers left on Lanes Mill Road in Brick near crash scene Wed., May 20, 2026 (chrissie ari via GoFund Me, Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media) Jackson Mueller, left, and flowers left on Lanes Mill Road in Brick near crash scene Wed., May 20, 2026

Brick police step up school-zone enforcement

The incident occurred as police officers in Brick were actively enforcing traffic laws in and around school zones to protect students, crossing guards, school personnel, and motorists, following the tragic bicycle-car crash on May 19, in which 15-year-old high school freshman, Jackson Mueller was struck and killed by a speeding driver on his way to school.

“Although the incidents are unrelated, the recent loss of life is a solemn reminder of the potentially devastating consequences of unsafe driving,” police said.

The Brick Township Police Department is urging all motorists to be cautious and alert, obey posted traffic laws, and follow the directions of officers and school crossing guards, especially in school zones during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal, when pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle traffic is at its highest.

The department plans to continue with its aggressive enforcement of traffic laws in and around the school zones for everyone’s protection.

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