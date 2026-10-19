⚠️ Prosecutors say five women have accused a Skillman massage therapist of groping and sexual assault.

❗ Rayis Abdulkhaderkunju, 44, was arrested Sept. 24, nearly three months after police got the first tip.

➡️ He was released pending trial, and a judge ordered him not to contact his accusers.

MONTGOMERY — Five women have now accused a Skillman massage therapist of sexual assault and groping during appointments at a Central Jersey spa, prosecutors say.

On Friday, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced the Sept. 24 arrest of Rayis Abdulkhaderkunju, 44, of Plainsboro. The arrest comes nearly three months after detectives received their first tip about the Skillman massage therapist.

Abdulkhaderkunju was released pending trial on five charges, including second-degree sexual assault and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. A Superior Court judge ordered him not to contact his accusers.

Five women have now accused Abdulkhaderkunju, prosecutors said. A criminal complaint said the victims ranged in age from their late 20s to their late 70s.

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A driver's license photo of Rayis Abdulkhaderkunju (Canva/Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) A driver's license photo of Rayis Abdulkhaderkunju (Canva/Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

First accuser called police right after leaving the massage, prosecutors say

The first woman to report Abdulkhaderkunju called Montgomery Township police immediately after she left a massage around 7 p.m. on June 26, 2026, prosecutors said. A receptionist told police that the woman was "visibly shaking" when leaving the massage room.

The massage therapist grabbed her bare breasts and nipples and then used his fingers to sexually assault her, prosecutors said. The woman told him to stop multiple times before shoving him off of her and leaving, detectives said.

Investigators spoke with four more women in the following weeks. Each woman reported that Abdulkhaderkunju had groped her without consent, prosecutors said. One woman said he had sucked on her nipple.

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