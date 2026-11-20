🚨 A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with two bomb threats involving vehicles in Bayonne.

🐕 Police brought in an Explosive Detection K-9 Unit, but searches of both vehicles turned up no explosives.

🔎 Detectives linked the incidents through similarities in the handwriting and wording of the threatening notes.

BAYONNE — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested following an investigation into two bomb threat incidents in Hudson County.

Bayonne police took the juvenile resident into custody following an investigation into two separate incidents involving notes left on vehicles claiming that explosives had been placed inside.

Bayonne police investigate two bomb threats involving cars

On Thursday, police responded to the area of Avenue C and 17th Street after a car owner found a note attached to the vehicle indicating that there was a bomb inside.

The department’s Explosive Detection K-9 Unit responded and did a sweep of the car, both inside and out, but found nothing.

A day later, officers responded to the same area following a second report involving a similar note discovered in another vehicle. Once again, a sweep of the car’s exterior and interior found no explosives.

Handwriting similarities help police identify 12-year-old suspect

Detectives examined both notes and found similarities in the handwriting. Although the wording differed between the two notes, authorities said the language and overall pattern in which the notes were written were similar.

These findings and other investigative efforts led to the identification of the juvenile male responsible for both incidents, Bayonne police said.

“A threat of this magnitude, or of any magnitude, will never be taken lightly by this department. Every threat will be investigated thoroughly and pursued vigorously until those responsible are identified and held accountable, said Chief Joseph N. Scerbo in a released statement.

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