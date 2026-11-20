🚨Marcus Toth, 26, faces a first-degree murder charge in his mother's stabbing.

🚨An affidavit says Toth walked into Clark police HQ and confessed to the killing.

🚨Toth reportedly told investigators he had been thinking about killing his mother for 6 months.

CLARK TOWNSHIP — After hours of rumors and speculation swept through a Union County township, a man was charged with stabbing his mother inside their family home with a butcher knife.

Marcus Toth, 26, of Clark was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his mother at the single-family home that was blocked off with yellow police tape.

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said police went to the home after noon Thursday for a reported medical emergency.

They found Ingrid Toth, 62, who was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors. Marcus Toth was arrested at Clark police headquarters and charged. Daniel did not disclose what led to the stabbing.

Toth is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.

"I murdered my mother," Toth said, according to Clark police

The affidavit in the case describes a chilling encounter at Clark police headquarters around 12:30 p.m.

Toth drove to police headquarters and asked to speak privately with an officer. Inside the roll call room, he told the officer, "I murdered my mother," according to the affidavit.

Toth was detained and read his Miranda rights.

He waived his rights and told officers he initially took a small kitchen knife from a drawer but then used a larger butcher knife to stab his mother, according to the affidavit.

Toth also told officers he had been thinking about killing his mother for approximately six months. The document did not disclose what prompted those thoughts.

Neighbors describe a quiet family in Clark

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Marcus Toth told them "something" had happened inside the home, where he lived with his parents, and that he was going to notify police.

The family had lived in the home for more than 10 years, and neighbors described them as quiet.

Daniel asked anyone with information about the incident to call his office at 908-632-0537 or Clark police at 732-882-8299.

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