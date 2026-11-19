🚨A security guard spotted a loaded handgun during a backpack screening

🚨The 14-year-old student was taken into custody and faces three weapons charges

🚨The discovery comes seven years after a shooting at the same school

PLEASANTVILLE — An observant security guard stopped a student from bringing a fully loaded gun into a South Jersey high school on Tuesday.

Raul Molina spotted the handgun inside a backpack belonging to a 14-year-old student as it passed through an X-ray machine at the entrance of Pleasantville High School. Students were arriving for the day around 8 a.m.

The gun was secured, and the backpack was turned over to Principal Dr. Lapell Chapman, according to Police Chief Stacey Schlachter.

The boy's mother was contacted and came to the school before he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on an educational institution, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon without a permit.

He is being held at the Atlantic County Juvenile Justice facility.

"We encourage parents and guardians to remind their children of the importance of the 'See Something, Say Something' message. If students see or hear anything concerning, they should immediately report it to a trusted adult or school staff member," Superintendent Dr. Felicia Hyman-Medley said in a statement.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment where every student can learn, grow, and thrive."

Breaking AC was first to report on the incident.

Pleasantville has a history of school gun violence

The discovery comes seven years after a man, a 10-year-old child and a 15-year-old were shot in the stands at Pleasantville High School during a football game in 2019.

Five people, including the adult victim, were charged in connection with that shooting.

The shooting left a young boy fighting for his life.

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