🚨 A man allegedly used $400 in counterfeit cash at a Turnersville Wawa to buy a gift card.

💳 Police say the gift card was used to fund New Jersey online sports betting and was redeemed within 10 minutes.

👮 The suspect took off toward Burger King. Police are warning businesses to watch for fake bills, especially during large gift card purchases.

WASHINGTON TWP — A quick trip to a Gloucester County convenience store turned into a 400-dollar counterfeit cash scam.

Man uses $400 in fake bills at Turnersville Wawa

Washington Township police said a man used twenty fake 20-dollar bills, totaling $400, to buy a gift card at a Wawa on Egg Harbor Road in Turnersville on Nov. 1, just before 2:30 p.m.

A man used $400 in fake $20 bills to buy a gift card at a Wawa to be used in sports betting (Washington Township PD via Facebook) A man used $400 in fake $20 bills to buy a gift card at a Wawa to be used in sports betting (Washington Township PD via Facebook)

The unidentified man entered the store to purchase the gift card used to fund online sports betting in New Jersey.

Wawa gift card redeemed within 10 minutes

Police said the whole transaction took less than four minutes and the man was seen walking toward the Burger King. The gift card was reportedly redeemed within 10 minutes of the purchase.

Police warn businesses about counterfeit cash scams

“We remind local businesses and their employees to carefully inspect cash transactions, particularly large purchases involving gift cards,” the Washington Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The suspect has yet to be caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lou DiAmbrosio at 856-589-0330 ext. 1169.

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