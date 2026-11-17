🚨 A Woodbridge man who taught at a Newark charter school has been charged in a child sexual abuse material investigation.

📱 Investigators traced two videos uploaded to Snapchat to an account linked to the former teacher, according to court documents./h3>

⚖️ The school says the teacher was fired upon his arrest and that it is cooperating with investigators.

A Woodbridge man who worked as a teacher at an Essex County charter high school has been accused of keeping and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Joseph Severini, of the Fords section of town, was arrested on Friday at his home.

The 32-year-old Severini was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

Severini had been teaching at a charter school in Newark, run by Uncommon Schools, but was fired upon his arrest.

“Our students’ safety is our number one priority at North Star Academy. We were notified that a Lincoln Park High School teacher is under investigation for charges related to child pornography. We have immediately terminated the teacher’s employment," a spokesperson for North Star Academy said in response to New Jersey 101.5 on Monday.

"As this is an ongoing police and legal matter, we are fully cooperating with the local police department and the district attorney’s office in their investigation.”

Read More: Westfield teacher sentenced in child sexual abuse materials case

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Investigators traced Snapchat videos to teacher's account

A cyber tip was shared on June 3 with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, involving two videos uploaded to Snapchat, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Both videos of child pornography were traced to Severini’s user account, police said.

When officers arrived at his home Friday, just after 5 a.m., Severini spoke up about why he believed they were there.

"I know the reason why they are here; I am no longer that person, there were other people involved, I was doing meth and file for bankruptcy at the time," the same affidavit said.

Severini then invoked his right to a lawyer.

He is being represented by defense attorney James Abate Jr. A request for comment was not immediately answered on Tuesday.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was asked to call Detective Stenly Vertus of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8391.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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