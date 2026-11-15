Middletown homeowner struggles with fake deliveryman in BB gun robbery attempt

Middletown homeowner struggles with fake deliveryman in BB gun robbery attempt

Security camera footage of a man who posed as a deliveryman in an attempted robbery in MIddletown Sat., Nov. 14, 2026 (Middletown police)

🚨A man posing as a delivery driver tried to rob a Middletown home with a BB gun

🚨Police searched the area with drones and K-9 units but did not find the suspect

🚨The man remains at large, and police are asking residents to share information

 

MIDDLETOWN — The search continues Sunday for a man posing as a delivery driver who tried to rob a Middletown home with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a BB gun.

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said the man knocked on the door of a home on Sidney Court in the Cottage Gate at Navesink community while holding a box. When the homeowner answered, the suspect showed what looked like a pistol. The two struggled before the man fled on foot.

Police search Middletown neighborhood with drones and K-9s

Police from several towns and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded and launched an extensive search using drones and K-9 units. They were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Weber described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots. He may have left the area in a black sedan.

Weber said there is no known direct threat to residents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 732-615-2120.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Crime, Middletown, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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