🚨A man posing as a delivery driver tried to rob a Middletown home with a BB gun

🚨Police searched the area with drones and K-9 units but did not find the suspect

🚨The man remains at large, and police are asking residents to share information

MIDDLETOWN — The search continues Sunday for a man posing as a delivery driver who tried to rob a Middletown home with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a BB gun.

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said the man knocked on the door of a home on Sidney Court in the Cottage Gate at Navesink community while holding a box. When the homeowner answered, the suspect showed what looked like a pistol. The two struggled before the man fled on foot.

Police search Middletown neighborhood with drones and K-9s

Police from several towns and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded and launched an extensive search using drones and K-9 units. They were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Weber described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots. He may have left the area in a black sedan.

Weber said there is no known direct threat to residents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 732-615-2120.

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