Middletown homeowner struggles with fake deliveryman in BB gun robbery attempt
🚨A man posing as a delivery driver tried to rob a Middletown home with a BB gun
🚨Police searched the area with drones and K-9 units but did not find the suspect
🚨The man remains at large, and police are asking residents to share information
MIDDLETOWN — The search continues Sunday for a man posing as a delivery driver who tried to rob a Middletown home with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a BB gun.
Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said the man knocked on the door of a home on Sidney Court in the Cottage Gate at Navesink community while holding a box. When the homeowner answered, the suspect showed what looked like a pistol. The two struggled before the man fled on foot.
Police search Middletown neighborhood with drones and K-9s
Police from several towns and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded and launched an extensive search using drones and K-9 units. They were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.
Weber described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots. He may have left the area in a black sedan.
Weber said there is no known direct threat to residents.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 732-615-2120.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander