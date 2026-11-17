⚠️ Jason Anderson, 44, of Haddon Heights was sentenced to 35 years in state prison on Friday.

❗ He pleaded guilty in July to aggravated sexual assault, child endangerment and failure to register as a sex offender.

➡️ Prosecutors say another person found the material on his phone Feb. 10, 2025, and he was arrested that day.

HADDON HEIGHTS — A local man must serve at least 33 years behind bars after admitting to abusing a young female relative and posting videos of the abuse online.

Jason Anderson, 44, was sentenced to 35 years in state prison on Friday in Superior Court, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. He must serve 33.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

In July, Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree child endangerment for manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and third-degree failure to register as a sex offender.

"The crimes committed by this defendant are unspeakable and defy comprehension. Although no sentence can undo the devastating harm caused to this child, this plea agreement holds the defendant accountable while protecting the victim and her family from the ordeal of a public trial," MacAulay said.

Read More: NJ woman Victoria Cranmer pleads guilty to child endangerment

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 10, 2025, another person looked through Anderson's cell phone and found photos and videos of him sexually abusing a 3-year-old relative. He was arrested that day.

Investigators found Anderson shared the disturbing content online through an unspecified digital application; his screen name was "Horny Ped."

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