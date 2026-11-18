🚨 A Newark man admitted to pretending to be an ICE agent while robbing two people in separate encounters.

🚔 He wore an ICE vest, carried handcuffs and had a holstered gun while confronting his victims.

⚖️ Julio Garcia-Barrera, 44, faces up to three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

NEWARK — An Essex County man faces up to three years in prison after admitting to impersonating an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while robbing two people, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Robert Frazer announced.

The man, Julio Garcia-Barrera, 44, of Newark, pleaded guilty to impersonating an ICE agent.

He physically and financially abused his victims in short succession, Frazer said.

Newark man posed as ICE agent during robberies

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Garcia-Barrera approached a victim early in the morning on January 22, pushed the victim against a car, searched the victim, then stole the victim’s money.

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Two days later, also in the early morning, Garcia-Barrera asked another victim for identification and asked the victim if they were a U.S. citizen.

Fake ICE agent wore tactical vest and carried gun

Garcia-Barrera was wearing a green tactical-style vest that read, “ICE,” and was carrying handcuffs and a holstered gun, Frazer said. He put the victim against a brick wall, searched the person, and stole their wallet with money inside.

Newark man faces up to three years in federal prison

He pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonating a federal officer, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Garcia-Barrera is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29, 2027.

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