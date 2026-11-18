⚠️ Ramon Acevedo was sentenced to 40 years for killing his fiancée, Hazel Santiago, in Paulsboro.

❗ He must serve more than 34 years before parole eligibility, according to prosecutors.

➡️ Prosecutors say he called 911 himself, and Santiago’s daughter was also shot and survived

PAULSBORO — A South Jersey man who said he murdered his fiancée after she called off their engagement and then accidentally shot her daughter has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison, according to authorities.

Ramon Luis Acevedo, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in Superior Court in Gloucester County. He must serve 34.25 years, or 411 months, before he is eligible for parole, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

In late September, Acevedo pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and a weapon offense.

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Ramon Acevedo was held in Salem County Jail while murder charges against him were pending. (Salem County Jail) Ramon Acevedo was held in Salem County Jail while murder charges against him were pending. (Salem County Jail)

Acevedo called 911 himself and waited at the door, court documents say

Prosecutors said Acevedo first admitted to the fatal shooting on Jan. 3, 2026 — the day of the murder. He called 911 and said he shot two people at the rancher on Elizabeth Ave. in Paulsboro, according to court documents.

On the phone, Acevedo identified himself and described the handgun he used to shoot his fiancée in the head. Police found Acevedo waiting at the front door to be arrested.

Then, officers found the body of Hazel Santiago in the bedroom. Santiago had just called off their engagement before she was killed, police said.

Santiago's daughter was also shot during the incident; Acevedo said he was "startled" while still holding the handgun and shot the girl in the hallway accidentally, according to court documents. She was hospitalized and survived.

It's not publicly known whether there was a history of domestic violence in Acevedo and Santiago's relationship before the shooting.

Nationally, more than 70 women are shot by a domestic partner every month, according to an Everytown Research analysis of CDC data. A 2003 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that an abuser’s access to a firearm made it five times more likely a woman in an abusive relationship would be killed.

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