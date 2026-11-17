🔎 Investigators returned to the Chester home where Brooke Hanlon was stabbed to death five months ago.

📦 Potential evidence, including bedroom furnishings, was removed as the Morris County homicide investigation continues.

💔 The 35-year-old therapist was a wife and mother whose family remembered her for her compassion and devotion to her young daughter.

CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Five months after the brutal killing of a Morris County therapist and new mother, law enforcement was back at the family’s rural home, seen packing up potential evidence.

Aside from the activity the week of Nov. 6, investigators have stayed silent to the public while piecing together the homicide case of Brooke Hanlon.

On June 6, the 35-year-old victim was stabbed inside the home she shared with husband, James “Conor” Hanlon, and their young daughter.

Avery turned one about a month after her beloved mother’s violent death.

Pottersville Road in Chester Township (Google Maps, Canva) NJ Chester homicide case of Brooke Hanlon

“I just found my wife, I don’t know what’s going on with her — CPR, I need CPR instructions!” Conor Hanlon urges the dispatcher, in a 4 p.m. 911 call the day of his wife’s killing.

In a six-minute, slightly redacted recording of the call, the dispatcher is heard repeating information and ultimately instructing Hanlon on giving his wife chest compressions.

Police seen removing items from Chester home

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office investigators recently removed potential evidence wrapped in brown paper, as seen in photos shared by Fox News Digital.

Most items appeared to be from a bedroom in the home, including a comforter and possible headboard, the same report said.

Stabbing was confirmed early on as the cause of death.

What remained unclear as of November is whether police had recovered the weapon.

No charges have been filed and no individual has been publicly named as a person of interest in the very active case.

Brooke Hanlon was killed on June 6, 2026. She is mourned as a truly beautiful soul (baileyfuneral.com) Brooke Hanlon homicide case

Brooke Hanlon grew up in NJ, returned to start family

Brooke Hanlon was born on Long Island but moved to Morris County with her parents as a young child, where the family welcomed another daughter.

She grew up in Chester and attended high school at Villa Walsh Academy, a private, Catholic, all-girls prep school in Morristown.

Brooke, whose maiden name was Haggerty, then earned her bachelors and masters degrees from Wake Forest University and Northeastern University, respectively.

“She loved her work, was a truly talented and dedicated therapist, and had tremendous compassion for all those she counseled,” as mourned in an obituary made public in August.

After meeting her future husband in Boston, the Hanlons married in June 2021.

They moved to the victim’s hometown of Chester in September 2023. They bought their home a year later and welcomed their daughter in July 2025.

Read More: Neighbors raised alarm before 3 bodies found in Skillman NJ home

NJ Chester homicide case of Brooke Hanlon (Linkedin via Brooke Hanlon LPC, Getty Stock) NJ Chester homicide case of Brooke Hanlon

“Brooke was a truly beautiful soul. Everyone who has ever known her will always remember Brooke's extraordinary kindness, friendship, loyalty, empathy, compassion, humility, generosity, and passionate desire to help and support family, friends, and all those she counseled,” the online memorial said.

Her obituary also listed the victim’s passions as music, dance, literature, art, the beach, movies, travel, and spending time with friends and family.

“As a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, and a friend, Brooke was a gift from God. She was a truly loving wife and an extraordinary mother to her darling Avery. Her bond with her beloved Avery was spiritual, holy, and will be everlasting,” the obituary added.

“Although Brooke's passing has left a permanent hole in our hearts, our lives -- and the lives of all those who have ever truly known this remarkable woman -- are infinitely better by having been graced by her time on earth.”

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